Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 1,881 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Stewart Information Services worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

NYSE:STC opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.02.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $688.59 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.