Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 22,820 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,509 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,820 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LVS. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

