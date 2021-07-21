Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 128,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in OneMain by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in OneMain by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 44,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

OMF opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.32.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The firm had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

