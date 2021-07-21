Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 42,400 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 986.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,470 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,178,000 after buying an additional 58,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,169 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,140.50.

Shares of BHP opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.22. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

