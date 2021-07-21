Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 80,300 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLYM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $662.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

