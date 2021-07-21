Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 844,963 Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 3,453.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844,963 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of Kadmon worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KDMN opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.87.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kadmon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

