Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 30,000 Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,213,000 after acquiring an additional 608,298 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,940,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,874,000 after acquiring an additional 160,993 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,701,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $240,552,000 after acquiring an additional 119,833 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Maximus by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,197,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,423,000 after buying an additional 159,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $993,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $86.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.92.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

MMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.