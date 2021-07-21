Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100,382 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Curis worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at $16,980,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Curis by 44.8% in the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 767,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 237,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at $10,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. Curis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.52.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

