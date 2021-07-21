Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,500 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 7.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.85. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus cut their price target on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,680.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $2,926,138.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,880,530 shares in the company, valued at $95,380,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,818,138 shares of company stock worth $131,212,663 in the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

