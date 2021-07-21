Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,908 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Valley National Bancorp worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLY opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Several analysts have commented on VLY shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

