Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 164.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $7,440,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,768 shares during the last quarter. TenCore Partners LP raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. TenCore Partners LP now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,227,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $776,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,905,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,552,383. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DASH. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $177.56 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.73.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.