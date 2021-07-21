Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 26.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth $214,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO stock opened at $123.64 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $61.60 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.95.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,615,927.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,715 shares of company stock worth $9,328,168 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

