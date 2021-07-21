Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,156 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,337 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,597,000 after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,221,000 after purchasing an additional 47,153 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,174,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,424,000 after purchasing an additional 132,698 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $253.04 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $276.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

