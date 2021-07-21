Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,594 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOUR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $91.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.89. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion and a PE ratio of -87.31. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $25,485,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,732,029 shares of company stock valued at $159,660,610. 38.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

