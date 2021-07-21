Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 167.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,579 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,964,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,207,000 after acquiring an additional 771,455 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,361,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,886,000 after acquiring an additional 399,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,167,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,102,000 after acquiring an additional 211,408 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.03. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,485 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,618. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

