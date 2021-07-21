Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.61% of iCAD worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iCAD by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in iCAD by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in iCAD by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 648,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,529 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iCAD by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iCAD by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Get iCAD alerts:

ICAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iCAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of ICAD opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. iCAD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $319,584.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iCAD Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.