Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Old Republic International worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,970,000 after purchasing an additional 146,924 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Old Republic International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,355,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,646,000 after purchasing an additional 198,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 606.9% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,474,000 after buying an additional 5,465,406 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,782 shares of company stock worth $46,153 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORI opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

