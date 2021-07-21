Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $2.82 Million in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 190,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 16.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NYSE:OCFT opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $126.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.81 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

