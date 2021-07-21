Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $3.27 Million in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 302,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSPR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $290,000.

NASDAQ:VSPR opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

