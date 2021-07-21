Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $3 Million in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 111,850 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCR. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $4,763,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $23,892,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $683,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $864,000. Finally, Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $3,886,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE:SCR opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 11.89. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.51). Score Media and Gaming had a negative net margin of 350.92% and a negative return on equity of 94.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

