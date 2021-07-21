Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,894,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,876,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cerner by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cerner by 140.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,792,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CERN opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $84.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.80.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. Cerner’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

