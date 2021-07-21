Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cedar Fair at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,936,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,193,000 after acquiring an additional 212,277 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,845,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,716,000 after acquiring an additional 537,024 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.83) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

