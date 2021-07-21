Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 101,100 Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 101,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Apria as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APR. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Shares of Apria stock opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66. Apria, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

