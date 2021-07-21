Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 102,156 ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of ESSA Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 136.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $14,613,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 197.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,516,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after buying an additional 1,007,007 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $8,337,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPIX stock opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

ESSA Pharma Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

