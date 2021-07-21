Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 260,500 JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 260,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

JOFFU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.99.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

