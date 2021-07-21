Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 300,000 Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000.

NASDAQ:SRNGU opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.41. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

