Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 354.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in HSBC by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in HSBC by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 76,076 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in HSBC by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

HSBC opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.20.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

