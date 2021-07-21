Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,258 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 189,180 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

CMCSA opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.92. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

