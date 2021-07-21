Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in salesforce.com by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM opened at $240.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.38 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,036 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $477,279.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,640 shares in the company, valued at $7,651,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,693 shares of company stock valued at $90,092,782 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.