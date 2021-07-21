Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $3.11 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 37.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 72.6% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.