Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $3.15 Million Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 304,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $103,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $104,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $202,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

Shares of RLX stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $366.08 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX).

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.