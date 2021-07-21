Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $3.37 Million Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $845,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James E. Flynn acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $2,605,002. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $175.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.10. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $105.12 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

