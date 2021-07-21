Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $3.41 Million Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of I-Mab at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at $1,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.70. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMAB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.