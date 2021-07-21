Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 561.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $3,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $333,055.00. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.73.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

