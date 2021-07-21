Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 123,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dada Nexus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $932,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $257.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DADA. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, increased their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

