Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,785 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IDACORP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 959.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $104.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $105.45.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.