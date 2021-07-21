Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $491.56

Shares of Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 491.56 ($6.42) and traded as low as GBX 490.90 ($6.41). Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 496 ($6.48), with a volume of 84,984 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 491.56. The firm has a market cap of £530.10 million and a P/E ratio of 4.13.

About Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR)

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

