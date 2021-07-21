Schroders (LON:SDR) Rating Increased to Sector perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Schroders (LON:SDR) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 3,000 ($39.20). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) target price on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,196 ($41.76).

Shares of LON:SDR traded up GBX 105 ($1.37) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,611 ($47.18). The company had a trading volume of 119,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,264. The company has a market cap of £10.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,557.39. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,694 ($48.26).

In other Schroders news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,550 ($46.38), for a total transaction of £448,152 ($585,513.46). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 5,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,600 ($47.03), for a total value of £190,872 ($249,375.49). Insiders have sold 81,513 shares of company stock worth $291,424,770 in the last ninety days.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

