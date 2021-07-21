Schroders (LON:SDR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,528 ($46.09). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 3,506 ($45.81), with a volume of 184,527 shares changing hands.

Separately, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price target on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,976 ($38.88).

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,557.39.

In related news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,550 ($46.38), for a total value of £448,152 ($585,513.46). Also, insider Richard Keers acquired 7 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,597 ($47.00) per share, for a total transaction of £251.79 ($328.97). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,513 shares of company stock valued at $291,424,770.

Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDR)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

