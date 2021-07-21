Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Raised to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SHNWF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.60 price objective on shares of Schroders and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. Schroders has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.38.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

