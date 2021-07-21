Scotiabank Trims Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Target Price to C$156.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$157.00 to C$156.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$148.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$158.22.

EQB traded up C$2.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$139.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,899. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$138.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.94. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of C$69.17 and a 12-month high of C$153.80.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$150.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable Group will post 17.03742 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi purchased 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$131.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,107.71. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,188.56.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

