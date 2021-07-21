Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.Seagate Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.05-2.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a negative rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.26.

Shares of STX stock opened at $85.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.72. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,888,475 shares of company stock valued at $531,663,617. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

