Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95-3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.

STX opened at $85.49 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.72. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Northland Securities upgraded Seagate Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.26.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 5,634,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $507,862,551.42. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,888,475 shares of company stock worth $531,663,617. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

