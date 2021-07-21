SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,190.50

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,190.50 ($15.55) and last traded at GBX 1,188 ($15.52), with a volume of 219078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,173.50 ($15.33).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, June 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of £14.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,086.76.

In other SEGRO news, insider Andy Gulliford acquired 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00). Also, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 37,057 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.09), for a total transaction of £371,311.14 ($485,120.38).

SEGRO Company Profile (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

