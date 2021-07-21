SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

SEIC stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $62.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,931. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEIC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

