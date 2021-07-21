Select Equity Group L.P. Acquires 13,120 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 2.28% of Repligen worth $243,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Repligen by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Repligen by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,580.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,499 shares of company stock worth $5,741,548 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Shares of Repligen stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.07. 2,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,163. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.98 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $131.91 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.65.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

