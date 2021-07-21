Select Equity Group L.P. Acquires 391,796 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,796 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 0.18% of Pinterest worth $86,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 867.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 47,866 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after buying an additional 33,867 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.36. The stock had a trading volume of 240,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,329,578. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $89.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,190.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $161,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 896,268 shares of company stock worth $62,854,013 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. dropped their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.