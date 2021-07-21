Select Equity Group L.P. Boosts Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953,247 shares during the period. Ceridian HCM makes up about 2.2% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 4.84% of Ceridian HCM worth $608,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period.

Shares of CDAY stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.92. 8,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,549. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of -443.64 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,602,457.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,251. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Barclays lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.21.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

