Select Equity Group L.P. Buys 26,974 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,141,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,974 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 1.34% of STERIS worth $217,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,761,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in STERIS by 30.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 973.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after buying an additional 60,221 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in STERIS by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in STERIS by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on STE. JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,433. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STE stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,378. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $151.79 and a 12 month high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.