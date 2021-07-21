Select Equity Group L.P. Buys 44,518 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 933,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,518 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 0.92% of Lamar Advertising worth $87,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.86. 3,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,793. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

